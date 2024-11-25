Airmen clear the way for Gundam-22 memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman picks trash from the beach to prepare for the Gundam 22 cenotaph dedication ceremony at Tashiro Coast, Japan, Nov. 26, 2024. To honor the lives of the eight Airmen lost in the Gundam 22 mishap, a cenotaph was erected and families of the Airmen were brought to view it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)