Airmen clear the way for Gundam-22 memorial

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tatiana Marsh, Kadena Air Base Honor Guardsman, shovels debris off of a road leading to the Tashiro Coast in Japan, Nov. 27, 2024. On the one year anniversary of the Gundam 22 mishap, families of the fallen Airmen were brought to view a cenotaph that was erected to honor the Airmen. Members of the 18th Wing and the 353rd Special Operations Wing spent the week cleaning the surrounding area to pay respect to the fallen Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)