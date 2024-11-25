Monarch Dining Facility cultivates camaraderie with Thanksgiving meal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen, civilian personnel, retirees and their families stand in line during a Thanksgiving meal at the Monarch Dining Facility at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 28, 2024. The Thanksgiving meal included holiday dishes such as herb roasted turkey with gravy, honey mustard glazed baked ham, garlic mashed red potatoes and cornbread dressing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)