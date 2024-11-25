A U.S. Airman grabs their plate during a Thanksgiving meal at the Monarch Dining Facility at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 28, 2024. Team Travis celebrated Thanksgiving at the Monarch Dining Facility with a holiday feast that recognized the unity, gratitude and dedication of our Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2024 13:55
|Photo ID:
|8776831
|VIRIN:
|241128-F-OY799-1251
|Resolution:
|6831x4559
|Size:
|27.54 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Monarch Dining Facility cultivates camaraderie with Thanksgiving meal [Image 12 of 12], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.