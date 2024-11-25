Monarch Dining Facility cultivates camaraderie with Thanksgiving meal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen, civilian personnel, retirees and their families stand in line during a Thanksgiving meal at the Monarch Dining Facility at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 28, 2024. Team Travis celebrated Thanksgiving at the Monarch Dining Facility with a holiday feast that recognized the unity, gratitude and dedication of our Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)