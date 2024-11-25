Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRICOM Commander Visits Djibouti for Thanksgiving [Image 4 of 4]

    AFRICOM Commander Visits Djibouti for Thanksgiving

    DJIBOUTI

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. George Keck 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Delegates, ambassadors, and key leaders gathered together for the East Africa Security Forum (EASF) Nov. 22, 2024. The EASF is an opportunity to discuss a range of topics from overarching long-term strategies to specific security threats in the region. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. George Keck)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.29.2024 08:51
    Photo ID: 8776767
    VIRIN: 241122-Z-LL938-1117
    Resolution: 4150x3320
    Size: 7.98 MB
    Location: DJ
    This work, AFRICOM Commander Visits Djibouti for Thanksgiving [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt George Keck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Africa
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    CJTF-HOA
    EASF

