AFRICOM Commander Visits Djibouti for Thanksgiving

Delegates, ambassadors, and key leaders gathered together for the East Africa Security Forum (EASF) Nov. 22, 2024. The EASF is an opportunity to discuss a range of topics from overarching long-term strategies to specific security threats in the region. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. George Keck)