CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti — Gen. Michael Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), attended the East Africa Security Forum (EASF), the Marine Corps Ball, and spent Thanksgiving with deployed service members at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, during the last week of November 2024.



The EASF, an annual forum hosted by Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), aims to enhance collaboration between the United States and East African nations in addressing complex regional security challenges.



“A number of our adversaries see this area as a very strategic piece of terrain as the Gulf of Aden feeds into the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea, and the Suez Canal while our global trade passes through,” said Langley. “Everything you do here feeds into the strategic mission of deterring threats.”



During his visit, Langley attended the Marine Corps Ball and honored exemplary service members during a coining ceremony, recognizing their outstanding contributions. The ceremony highlighted the troops’ dedication and critical role in mission success and fostering lasting partnerships across the continent.



“What you’ve been doing to increase your degree of protection here so you are ready to defend yourselves is a daunting task,” Langley said. “I’m here to say thank you.”



The visit concluded with Langley serving Thanksgiving dinner to CJTF-HOA service members and foreign partners in the Dorie Miller Galley. His time in Djibouti underscored his commitment to supporting and connecting with the troops under his leadership.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2024 Date Posted: 11.29.2024 09:02 Story ID: 486350 Location: DJ Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFRICOM Commander Visits Djibouti for Thanksgiving, by TSgt George Keck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.