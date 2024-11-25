AFRICOM Commander Visits Djibouti for Thanksgiving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command, serves up food for the service members and foreign partners at Camp Lemonnier on Nov. 28, 2024. Key leaders from camp traded places with galley workers to serve the troops for Thanksgiving. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. George Keck)