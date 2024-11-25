Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRICOM Commander Visits Djibouti for Thanksgiving [Image 3 of 4]

    AFRICOM Commander Visits Djibouti for Thanksgiving

    DJIBOUTI

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. George Keck 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command, serves up food for the service members and foreign partners at Camp Lemonnier on Nov. 28, 2024. Key leaders from camp traded places with galley workers to serve the troops for Thanksgiving. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. George Keck)

    This work, AFRICOM Commander Visits Djibouti for Thanksgiving [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt George Keck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Africa
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    CJTF-HOA
    L4

