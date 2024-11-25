A Camp Bondsteel Thanksgiving Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Multinational forces and distinguished guests celebrate Thanksgiving with a feast at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Nov. 28, 2024. Distinguished guests attending the event included Kosovo President, Dr. Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, and U.S. Ambassador to The Republic of Kosovo, Mr. Jeffrey M. Hovenier. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev)