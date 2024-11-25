Kosovo President, U.S. Ambassador, Visit Troops in Kosovo for Thanksgiving

Kosovo President Dr. Vjosa Osmani Sadriu and Ambassador of the United States to the Republic of Kosovo Jeffrey M. Hovenier celebrated Thanksgiving with American troops deployed to Kosovo on Thursday, November 28, offering words of gratitude, sharing meals, and emphasizing the critical role they play in fostering stability in the region.



Hovenier, while speaking at Camp Bondsteel, the largest U.S. military base in Kosovo, expressed deep appreciation for the multinational forces and KBR staff for coming together to give thanks.



“Thanksgiving is completely associated with memories, like family and friends, football and turkey. This is my third year in a row here at Camp bondsteel on thanksgiving day. I love the fact that for the rest of my life, my thanksgiving memories are going to include that time with grandparents and cousins in southern Washington state, but there is always going to be this memory of being with you, here,” Hovenier told the crowd. “Thanking you, serving together with you and taking the minute in a multicultural multiethnic environment to pause and give thanks for the things we have.”



A Taste of Home



The visit featured a traditional Thanksgiving meal, with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, and pumpkin pie, prepared by the KBR Camp Bondsteel kitchen staff. Troops from various NATO countries and Kosovar families stood in line, chatting and posing for photos before sitting together to enjoy the feast.



For many soldiers, the holidays can be a bittersweet moment—a reminder of the loved ones they are separated from while on deployment. U.S. Army Pfc. Rafael Plancarte, who is on his first deployment, remarked on celebrating Thanksgiving with his new extended family in the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the Oregon Army National Guard.



“I am thankful for this Thanksgiving because I am basically with my new family,” said Plancarte. “I didn’t even know these people before this deployment, especially my Sergeant, Sergeant Michaelson, who has been wonderful.”



Both the Kosovo President and the Ambassador spent time speaking with the soldiers, like Plancarte, taking pictures and laughing together.



A Mission of Peace



American troops in Kosovo are part of a NATO-led peacekeeping mission established in 1999 after a conflict between ethnic Albanians and Serbians led to a humanitarian crisis. The mission, known as Kosovo Force, or KFOR, is tasked with maintaining a safe and secure environment and ensuring freedom of movement for all people of Kosovo.



The Thanksgiving meal was a perfect representation of the KFOR mission, as tables were full of multinational military servicemembers sitting with one another alongside Kosovar families breaking bread and sharing traditions. For some, like U.S. Army Spc. Elmer Santos, a member of 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Liaison Monitoring Team, or LMT, it’s the community of Kosovo that he gives the greatest thanks.



“I’m thankful for the people of Kosovo for welcoming us into their communities and for everyday that we get to interact with its members,” said Santos. “Epecially the kids at every school, that makes my job really fun.”



As a member of an LMT, Santos interacts with the Kosovo community of Ferizaj daily - attending school functions, civic gatherings, and making himself familiar with the daily needs of the community.



A Global Commitment



While President Osmani and Ambassador Hovenier’s visit was the highlight of the day, it also served as a reminder of the global commitments undertaken by the U.S. military and NATO Allies and partners. In addition to the forces stationed in Kosovo, thousands of American service members are deployed around the world, often spending holidays in far away locations.



Col. Peter Helzer, the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team and KFOR Regional Command East commander, was honored to share this American tradition with all in attendance.



“Thanksgiving is one of the oldest traditions in the United States and I am pleased that so many allies and partners can share this with us today,” said Helzer. “I remain ever thankful for all of you and what you do.”



The Ambassador’s presence alongside the President was a poignant reminder of Thanksgivings’ past. Large groups coming together to feast and share, extended families strengthening their bonds and commitments.



PFC Santos summed up the sentiment of Camp Bondsteel’s Thanksgiving festivities simply: “I‘m just so happy to be celebrating with my brothers in arms.”

