    A Camp Bondsteel Thanksgiving Celebration [Image 15 of 15]

    A Camp Bondsteel Thanksgiving Celebration

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Multinational forces and distinguished guests celebrate Thanksgiving with a feast at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Nov. 28, 2024. Distinguished guests attending the event included Kosovo President, Dr. Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, and U.S. Ambassador to The Republic of Kosovo, Jeffrey M. Hovenier. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
