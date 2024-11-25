56th SBCT serves Thanksgiving dinner

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A cake sits on a table during a Thanksgiving dinner celebration at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 28, 2024, held by U.S. Soldiers with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)