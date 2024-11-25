A cake sits on a table during a Thanksgiving dinner celebration at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 28, 2024, held by U.S. Soldiers with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2024 15:34
|Photo ID:
|8776467
|VIRIN:
|241128-Z-BK944-6957
|Resolution:
|5040x3374
|Size:
|5.88 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|66
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th SBCT serves Thanksgiving dinner [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.