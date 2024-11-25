56th SBCT serves Thanksgiving dinner

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Bryan Beatty, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission, serves cake at a Thanksgiving dinner celebration at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 28, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)