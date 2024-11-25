Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    56th SBCT serves Thanksgiving dinner [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    56th SBCT serves Thanksgiving dinner

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Col. Christopher Costello, commander of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission, cuts a cake at a Thanksgiving dinner celebration at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 28, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 15:34
    Photo ID: 8776466
    VIRIN: 241128-Z-BK944-3182
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 43
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th SBCT serves Thanksgiving dinner [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    56th SBCT serves Thanksgiving dinner
    56th SBCT serves Thanksgiving dinner
    56th SBCT serves Thanksgiving dinner
    56th SBCT serves Thanksgiving dinner

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    JMTG-U
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download