37th Training Wing Leadership serve at BMT Dining Facility

Col. Jennifer Anderson serves trainees from the 737th Training Group on Thanksgiving in the dining facility on Nov. 28, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. While training continues throughout the holidays, the leadership teams dedicate time to the youngest members of the U.S. Air Force at Basic Military Training, helping them feel connected and valued while celebrating away from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kate Anderson)
