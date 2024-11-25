Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37th Training Wing Leadership serve at BMT Dining Facility [Image 1 of 7]

    37th Training Wing Leadership serve at BMT Dining Facility

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Kate Anderson 

    37th Training Wing

    Col. Will Cooper serves trainees from the 737th Training Group on Thanksgiving in the dining facility on Nov. 28, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. While training continues throughout the holidays, the leadership teams dedicate time to the youngest members of the U.S. Air Force at Basic Military Training, helping them feel connected and valued while celebrating away from home.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Kate Anderson)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 15:00
    VIRIN: 241128-F-LV958-1009
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
    37th Training Wing
    Basic Military Training
    BMT
    37 TRW
    737 TRG

