37th Training Wing Leadership serve at BMT Dining Facility

Basic Military Training trainees from the 737th Training Group celebrate Thanksgiving in the dining facility on Nov. 28, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. While training continues throughout the holidays, the leadership teams dedicate time to the youngest members of the U.S. Air Force at BMT, helping them feel connected and valued while celebrating away from home.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Kate Anderson)