    U.S. Army Soldiers from 5th SFG(A), 7th SFG(A), and 101st ABN DIV(ASSLT) Joint CBRN Training [Image 15 of 15]

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 5th SFG(A), 7th SFG(A), and 101st ABN DIV(ASSLT) Joint CBRN Training

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Martin Rainen 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Soldiers from the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Reconnaissance (RECCE) Platoon, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), assisted by Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 5th Special Force Group (Airborne), conduct HME (Homemade Explosives) and IED (Improvised Explosive Device) target recognition during their joint training exercise at Fort Campbell, KY, on Sept. 27, 2024. The week long joint training exercise, hosted by 5th SFG(A), aimed to enhance technical and tactical skillsets across multiple scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Martin C. Rainen, 5th SFG(A) Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 12:53
    Photo ID: 8776345
    VIRIN: 240929-A-YR619-1346
    Resolution: 7605x5072
    Size: 7.71 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    CBRN
    Airborne
    5th SFG (A)
    101st (AASLT)
    7th SFG (A)

