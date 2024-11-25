U.S. Army Soldiers from 5th SFG(A), 7th SFG(A), and 101st ABN DIV(ASSLT) Joint CBRN Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Reconnaissance (RECCE) Platoon, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), assisted by Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 5th Special Force Group (Airborne), conduct HME (Homemade Explosives) and IED (Improvised Explosive Device) target recognition during their joint training exercise at Fort Campbell, KY, on Sept. 27, 2024. The week long joint training exercise, hosted by 5th SFG(A), aimed to enhance technical and tactical skillsets across multiple scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Martin C. Rainen, 5th SFG(A) Public Affairs)