Navy Region Hawaii Frocking Ceremony

Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, and Senior Chief Petty Officer Adam Fletcher stand alongside Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Rodrigo Solis Jr. from the same command after the frocking ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Nov. 27, 2024. A frocking ceremony allows a Sailor selected for a higher rank to wear the rank insignia of the new rank before their official promotion date. This allows Sailors to gain the authority and responsibility of a higher rank, but they are not entitled to the pay and allowances of that grade. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)