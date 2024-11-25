Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Region Hawaii Frocking Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Navy Region Hawaii Frocking Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Kyler Hood 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, and Senior Chief Petty Officer Adam Fletcher stand alongside Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Rodrigo Solis Jr. from the same command after the frocking ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Nov. 27, 2024. A frocking ceremony allows a Sailor selected for a higher rank to wear the rank insignia of the new rank before their official promotion date. This allows Sailors to gain the authority and responsibility of a higher rank, but they are not entitled to the pay and allowances of that grade. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 20:07
    Photo ID: 8775944
    VIRIN: 241127-O-RD674-1032
    Resolution: 2756x2832
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Frocking
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Stephen Barnett
    Rodrigo Solis
    Adam Fletcher

