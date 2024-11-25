Navy Region Hawaii Frocking Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, and a family member stand alongside U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Narciso Carillo from the same command who was frocked at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Nov. 27, 2024. A frocking ceremony allows a Sailor selected for a higher rank to wear the rank insignia of the new rank before their official promotion date. This allows Sailors to gain the authority and responsibility of a higher rank, but they are not entitled to the pay and allowances of that grade. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)