Navy Region Hawaii Frocking Ceremony

Senior Chief Petty Officer Adam Fletcher from Navy Region Hawaii frocks U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Rodrigo Solis Jr. from the same command at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Nov. 27, 2024. A frocking ceremony allows a Sailor selected for a higher rank to wear the rank insignia of the new rank before their official promotion date. This allows Sailors to gain the authority and responsibility of a higher rank, but they are not entitled to the pay and allowances of that grade. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 20:07
|Photo ID:
|8775941
|VIRIN:
|241127-O-RD674-1636
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
