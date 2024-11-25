Sailors assigned to amphibious assault USS Essex (LHD 2) congratulate 80 of their fellow shipmates on their advancement during an all-hands call on the fight deck, Nov. 26, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron J. Rolle)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 17:56
|Photo ID:
|8775883
|VIRIN:
|241126-N-GN902-1046
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex All-Hands Call [Image 5 of 5], by SA Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.