Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex All-Hands Call [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Essex All-Hands Call

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Aaron Rolle 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Sailors assigned to amphibious assault USS Essex (LHD 2) congratulate 80 of their fellow shipmates on their advancement during an all-hands call on the fight deck, Nov. 26, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron J. Rolle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 17:56
    Photo ID: 8775883
    VIRIN: 241126-N-GN902-1046
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex All-Hands Call [Image 5 of 5], by SA Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex All-Hands Call
    USS Essex All-Hands Call
    USS Essex All-Hands Call
    USS Essex All-Hands Call
    USS Essex All-Hands Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download