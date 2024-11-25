USS Essex All-Hands Call

Capt. Wayne P. Liebold, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), speaks to Sailors about the upcoming holiday party and gives a safety brief ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday during an all-hands call on the flight deck, Nov. 26, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron J. Rolle)
