USS Essex All-Hands Call

Capt. Wayne P. Liebold, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), announces Navy-wide advancement exam results during an all-hands call on the flight deck, Nov. 26, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron J. Rolle)