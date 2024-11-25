Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emmanuel Mathews 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Senior Chief Quartermaster Victoria Hobgood, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), whips the halyards used to raise and lower the flags and pennants aboard Essex Nov. 25, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2ND Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 17:49
    Photo ID: 8775877
    VIRIN: 241125-N-EY279-1047
    Resolution: 3494x5241
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

