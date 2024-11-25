USS Essex In-Port Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Quartermaster Seaman Recruit Kalysta Fulkersos, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), whips the halyards used to raise and lower the flags and pennants aboard Essex Nov. 25, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2ND Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)