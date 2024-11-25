USS Essex In-Port Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Quartermaster Seaman Recruit Kalysta Fulkersos, back, and Quartermaster 3rd Class Kolawole Challa, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), whip the halyards used to raise and lower the flags and pennants aboard Essex, Nov. 25, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2ND Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)