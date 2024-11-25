241127-N-CO542-1078
Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Justin Nelson, from Memphis, Tennessee, salutes as he requests permission to go ashore aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the ship’s vehicle stowage area, November 27, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 17:20
|Photo ID:
|8775852
|VIRIN:
|241127-N-CO542-1078
|Resolution:
|4104x2736
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli Celebrates Piping Ashore [Image 8 of 8], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.