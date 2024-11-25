Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Celebrates Piping Ashores [Image 5 of 8]

    Tripoli Celebrates Piping Ashores

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241127-N-CO542-1022



    Culinary Specialist 1st Class Anthony Datu, from Los Angeles, salutes as he is piped ashore aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the ship’s vehicle stowage area, November 27, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli Celebrates Piping Ashores [Image 8 of 8], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

