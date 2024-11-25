Tripoli Celebrates Piping Ashores

241127-N-CO542-1013
Lt. j.g. Justin Joo, the combat electronics division officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), salutes as he requests permission to go ashore in the ship’s vehicle stowage area, November 27, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
|11.27.2024
|11.27.2024 17:20
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
