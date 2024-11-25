Tripoli Celebrates Piping Ashores

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. j.g. Justin Joo, the combat electronics division officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), salutes as he requests permission to go ashore in the ship’s vehicle stowage area, November 27, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)