    Tripoli Celebrates Piping Ashores [Image 3 of 8]

    Tripoli Celebrates Piping Ashores

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241127-N-CO542-1013



    Lt. j.g. Justin Joo, the combat electronics division officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), salutes as he requests permission to go ashore in the ship’s vehicle stowage area, November 27, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli Celebrates Piping Ashores [Image 8 of 8], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli
    Amphibious Assault Carrier

