Maxwell Highlight: The NCO behind the 24-million-dollar network

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah Massengill section chief in the 42nd Communication Squadron, is currently being recognized for her role supporting the 42nd Air Base Wing, Air University and 45 Mission partners across 2 installations at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Nov. 27, 2024. She manages the operation and maintenance of a $24 million network, ensuring seamless communication for more than 13,000 local students and 250,000 global students, benefiting over 60,000 total force personnel. (Courtesy photo)