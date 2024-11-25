Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maxwell Highlight: Meet the NCO behind Maxwell's $24 million dollar network [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maxwell Highlight: Meet the NCO behind Maxwell's $24 million dollar network

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah Massengill section chief in the 42nd Communication Squadron, is currently being recognized for her role supporting the 42nd Air Base Wing, Air University and 45 Mission partners across 2 installations at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Nov. 27, 2024. She manages the operation and maintenance of a $24 million network, ensuring seamless communication for more than 13,000 local students and 250,000 global students, benefiting over 60,000 total force personnel. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 11:55
    Photo ID: 8775285
    VIRIN: 241127-F-XM554-1001
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maxwell Highlight: Meet the NCO behind Maxwell's $24 million dollar network [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maxwell Highlight: Meet the NCO behind Maxwell's $24 million dollar network
    Maxwell Highlight: The NCO behind the 24-million-dollar network
    Maxwell Highlight: The NCO behind the 24-million-dollar network
    Maxwell Highlight: The NCO behind the 24-million-dollar network

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell Highlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download