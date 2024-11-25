Maxwell Highlight: The NCO behind the 24-million-dollar network

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah Massengill section chief in the 42nd Communication Squadron, is currently being recognized for her role supporting the 42nd Air Base Wing, Air University and 45 Mission partners across 2 installations at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Nov. 27, 2024. In her role, Massengill oversees a team of 26 military personnel, civilians, and contractors who provide essential communications, network, and IT support across two installations. (Courtesy photo)