MCAS Cherry Point MCCS Hosts Intramural Flag Football League

The Bandits quarterback tries to evade a pass rush from a Paladin player during the championship game of the Marine Corps Community Services Intramural Flag Football League at Lanham Field, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 21, 2024. MCCS organizes recreational activities and events to improve quality of life and morale for active-duty Marines and Department of Defense personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)