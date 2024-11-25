Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Cherry Point MCCS Hosts Intramural Flag Football League [Image 6 of 7]

    MCAS Cherry Point MCCS Hosts Intramural Flag Football League

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    A referee signals a call during the championship game of the Marine Corps Community Services Intramural Flag Football League at Lanham Field, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 21, 2024. MCCS organizes recreational activities and events to improve quality of life and morale for active-duty Marines and Department of Defense personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 11:27
    Photo ID: 8775244
    VIRIN: 241121-M-XP317-1111
    Resolution: 2949x1966
    Size: 910.54 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Cherry Point MCCS Hosts Intramural Flag Football League [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Isabella Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Football #Marines #USMC #FlagFootball #MCASCP

