MCAS Cherry Point MCCS Hosts Intramural Flag Football League

Photo By Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos | U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, take a timeout during the championship game of the Marine Corps Community Services Intramural Flag Football League at Lanham Field, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 21, 2024. MCCS organizes recreational activities and events to improve quality of life and morale for active-duty Marines and Department of Defense personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)

Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point wrapped up its intramural flag football season with an exciting finale matchup between the Fleet Readiness Center East Bandits, and the Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2 Paladins, at Lanham Field, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 21, 2024.



Congratulations to the 2024 intramural flag football champions the Bandits, who defeated the Paladins by a score of 26 to 13.



MCCS administers a variety of recreational programs and events throughout the year to boost morale and encourage friendly competition for the service members and civilians stationed at MCAS Cherry Point. To find out and participate in more events like this, please visit Adult Sports (usmc-mccs.org).



(U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)