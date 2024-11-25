MCAS Cherry Point MCCS Hosts Intramural Flag Football League

Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point wrapped up its intramural flag football season with an exciting finale matchup between the Fleet Readiness Center East Bandits, and the Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2 Paladins, at Lanham Field, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 21, 2024.
Congratulations to the 2024 intramural flag football champions the Bandits, who defeated the Paladins by a score of 26 to 13.
MCCS administers a variety of recreational programs and events throughout the year to boost morale and encourage friendly competition for the service members and civilians stationed at MCAS Cherry Point. To find out and participate in more events like this, please visit Adult Sports (usmc-mccs.org).
(U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)
