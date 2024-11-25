Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Cherry Point MCCS Hosts Intramural Flag Football League

    MCAS Cherry Point MCCS Hosts Intramural Flag Football League

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos | U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, take...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point wrapped up its intramural flag football season with an exciting finale matchup between the Fleet Readiness Center East Bandits, and the Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2 Paladins, at Lanham Field, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 21, 2024.

    Congratulations to the 2024 intramural flag football champions the Bandits, who defeated the Paladins by a score of 26 to 13.

    MCCS administers a variety of recreational programs and events throughout the year to boost morale and encourage friendly competition for the service members and civilians stationed at MCAS Cherry Point. To find out and participate in more events like this, please visit Adult Sports (usmc-mccs.org).

    (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 11:28
    Story ID: 486275
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Cherry Point MCCS Hosts Intramural Flag Football League, by LCpl Lauralle Gavilanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MCAS Cherry Point MCCS Hosts Intramural Flag Football League
    MCAS Cherry Point MCCS Hosts Intramural Flag Football League
    MCAS Cherry Point MCCS Hosts Intramural Flag Football League
    MCAS Cherry Point MCCS Hosts Intramural Flag Football League
    MCAS Cherry Point MCCS Hosts Intramural Flag Football League
    MCAS Cherry Point MCCS Hosts Intramural Flag Football League
    MCAS Cherry Point MCCS Hosts Intramural Flag Football League

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Football #Marines #USMC #FlagFootball #MCASCP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download