    Cadets Take Flight: AFROTC Cadets Soar Aboard C-17 at Luke AFB [Image 6 of 6]

    Cadets Take Flight: AFROTC Cadets Soar Aboard C-17 at Luke AFB

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Avril Sammis, Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 028 assistant operations officer, experiences her first flight aboard a C-17 Globemaster III, Nov. 21, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Sammis enlisted in the Air Force in June 2005, and was commissioned through Officer Training School in March 2016. As a premier F-35A Lightning II pilot training hub, Luke AFB gave everyone on board a rare opportunity to witness the stealthy, high-tech fighter in action, with both the C-17 and F-35A flying side by side to showcase their dynamic capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    56th FW
    Arizona
    AFROTC
    F-35B Lightning II
    C-17 Globemaster III

