Cadets Take Flight: AFROTC Cadets Soar Aboard C-17 at Luke AFB

Cadets from the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona, board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during a visit, Nov. 21, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The aircraft is assigned to the 446th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and offered cadets an exclusive experience to gain insights about airlift capabilities. During their time at Luke AFB, the cadets had the opportunity to observe the base's advanced training operations, including the state-of-the-art F-35A Lightning II fighter jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)