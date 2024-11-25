Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadets Take Flight: AFROTC Cadets Soar Aboard C-17 at Luke AFB [Image 4 of 6]

    Cadets Take Flight: AFROTC Cadets Soar Aboard C-17 at Luke AFB

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Cadets from the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona, board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during a visit, Nov. 21, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The aircraft is assigned to the 446th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and offered cadets an exclusive experience to gain insights about airlift capabilities. During their time at Luke AFB, the cadets had the opportunity to observe the base's advanced training operations, including the state-of-the-art F-35A Lightning II fighter jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 10:28
    Photo ID: 8774926
    VIRIN: 241121-F-KD516-1002
    Resolution: 5177x3236
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Cadets Take Flight: AFROTC Cadets Soar Aboard C-17 at Luke AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke Air Force Base

    Pilot

    C-17A Globemaster III

    Arizona

    Luke Air Force Base
    56th FW
    Arizona
    AFROTC
    F-35A Lightning II
    C-17 Globemaster III

