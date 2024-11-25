Cadets Take Flight: AFROTC Cadets Soar Aboard C-17 at Luke AFB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Mazzarelli, 313th Airlift Squadron chief of standardization and evaluation, engages with cadets and fellow officers following a safe landing, Nov. 21, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. As a graduate of Detachment 028, the same program as the cadets aboard, Mazzarelli served as a direct role model for them. Through his interactions, the cadets gained valuable insights into what it takes to become a pilot, with Mazzarelli offering perspectives that helped shape their expectations and aspirations for their future careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 10:28
|Photo ID:
|8774945
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-KD516-1261
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
