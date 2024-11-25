Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadets Take Flight: AFROTC Cadets Soar Aboard C-17 at Luke AFB [Image 5 of 6]

    Cadets Take Flight: AFROTC Cadets Soar Aboard C-17 at Luke AFB

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Mazzarelli, 313th Airlift Squadron chief of standardization and evaluation, engages with cadets and fellow officers following a safe landing, Nov. 21, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. As a graduate of Detachment 028, the same program as the cadets aboard, Mazzarelli served as a direct role model for them. Through his interactions, the cadets gained valuable insights into what it takes to become a pilot, with Mazzarelli offering perspectives that helped shape their expectations and aspirations for their future careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    Luke Air Force Base

    Pilot

    C-17A Globemaster III

    Arizona

    Luke Air Force Base
    56th FW
    Arizona
    AFROTC
    F-35A Lightning II
    C-17 Globemaster III

