Cadets Take Flight: AFROTC Cadets Soar Aboard C-17 at Luke AFB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Mazzarelli, 313th Airlift Squadron chief of standardization and evaluation, engages with cadets and fellow officers following a safe landing, Nov. 21, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. As a graduate of Detachment 028, the same program as the cadets aboard, Mazzarelli served as a direct role model for them. Through his interactions, the cadets gained valuable insights into what it takes to become a pilot, with Mazzarelli offering perspectives that helped shape their expectations and aspirations for their future careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)