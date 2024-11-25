Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Port Dawgs Load Cargo to Support 389th Fighter Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadron Deployment [Image 2 of 9]

    Port Dawgs Load Cargo to Support 389th Fighter Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadron Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 436th Airlift Wing, load cargo onto a C-5 Galaxy, assigned to Dover Air Force Base, on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct. 9, 2024. The cargo will be transported to support the 389th Fighter Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadron during their deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 10:12
    Photo ID: 8774917
    VIRIN: 241009-F-PO088-1034
    Resolution: 5790x3852
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Port Dawgs Load Cargo to Support 389th Fighter Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadron Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

