Port Dawgs Load Cargo to Support 389th Fighter Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadron Deployment

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 436th Airlift Wing, load cargo onto a C-5 Galaxy, assigned to Dover Air Force Base, on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct. 9, 2024. The cargo will be transported to support the 389th Fighter Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadron during their deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)