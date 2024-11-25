A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing, loads cargo onto a C-5 Galaxy, assigned to Dover Air Force Base, on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct. 9, 2024. The cargo will be transported to support the 389th Fighter Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadron during their deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)
This work, Port Dawgs Load Cargo to Support 389th Fighter Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadron Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.