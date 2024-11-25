Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Son Tay raid 54th anniversary [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Son Tay raid 54th anniversary

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Luke Steward 

    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Veterans of the Son Tay raid and Vietnam Prisoners of War visit camp “Bull” Simons in recognition of the 54th anniversary of the Son Tay Raid at Eglin AFB, FL on Nov. 22, 2024. The Son Tay raiders and their achievements is one of the most impactful and momentous events in military history. Show casing the military’s dedication to the phrase you will not be forgotten. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Luke Steward)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 12:51
    Photo ID: 8773221
    VIRIN: 241122-A-SZ237-7090
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Son Tay raid 54th anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Luke Steward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Son Tay raid 54th anniversary
    Son Tay raid 54th anniversary
    Son Tay raid 54th anniversary
    Son Tay raid 54th anniversary
    Son Tay raid 54th anniversary
    Son Tay raid 54th anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download