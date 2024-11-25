Son Tay raid 54th anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Veterans of the Son Tay raid and Vietnam Prisoners of War visit camp “Bull” Simons in recognition of the 54th anniversary of the Son Tay Raid at Eglin AFB, FL on Nov. 22, 2024. The Son Tay raiders and their achievements is one of the most impactful and momentous events in military history. Show casing the military’s dedication to the phrase you will not be forgotten. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Luke Steward)