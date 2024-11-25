SSP STEM Leads Attend Offsite Training at the U.S. Naval Academy to Empower Local Communities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A workshop attendee prepares to test his paper glider at the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) in Annapolis in October 2024. The USNA’s STEM Center for Education and Outreach hosted a STEM workshop and demonstrated easy, low-cost material assembly projects Navy STEM representatives can introduce to their local communities. Strategic Systems Programs STEM leads used this opportunity to network and participated on hands-on science projects at the base including rusting a dog tag, creating a long-range paper glider, and manipulating artificial intelligence to aggregate images. (U.S. Navy photo by David Aragon)