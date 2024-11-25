A workshop attendee prepares to test his paper glider at the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) in Annapolis in October 2024. The USNA’s STEM Center for Education and Outreach hosted a STEM workshop and demonstrated easy, low-cost material assembly projects Navy STEM representatives can introduce to their local communities. Strategic Systems Programs STEM leads used this opportunity to network and participated on hands-on science projects at the base including rusting a dog tag, creating a long-range paper glider, and manipulating artificial intelligence to aggregate images. (U.S. Navy photo by David Aragon)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 11:16
|Photo ID:
|8772972
|VIRIN:
|241126-N-N1701-1003
|Resolution:
|480x640
|Size:
|38.97 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SSP STEM Leads Attend Offsite Training at the U.S. Naval Academy to Empower Local Communities [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SSP STEM Leads Attend Offsite Training at the U.S. Naval Academy to Empower Local Communities
No keywords found.