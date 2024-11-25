SSP STEM Leads Attend Offsite Training at the U.S. Naval Academy to Empower Local Communities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

School supplies lay on a desk at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis in October 2024. Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) team leads from the Department of Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) visited the Naval Academy’s STEM Center for Education and Outreach for an offsite workshop. SSP personnel learned hands-on defense-related STEM activities they can bring to the classroom at their local communities. Each activity is specifically designed to introduce students to various engineering disciplines such as electrical, aeronautical, mechanical, and biological, and use affordable, low-cost materials for assembly projects. (U.S. Navy photo by David Aragon)