Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSP STEM Leads Attend Offsite Training at the U.S. Naval Academy to Empower Local Communities [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SSP STEM Leads Attend Offsite Training at the U.S. Naval Academy to Empower Local Communities

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Strategic Systems Programs

    School supplies lay on a desk at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis in October 2024. Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) team leads from the Department of Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) visited the Naval Academy’s STEM Center for Education and Outreach for an offsite workshop. SSP personnel learned hands-on defense-related STEM activities they can bring to the classroom at their local communities. Each activity is specifically designed to introduce students to various engineering disciplines such as electrical, aeronautical, mechanical, and biological, and use affordable, low-cost materials for assembly projects. (U.S. Navy photo by David Aragon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 11:17
    Photo ID: 8772971
    VIRIN: 241126-N-N1701-1001
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 75.45 KB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSP STEM Leads Attend Offsite Training at the U.S. Naval Academy to Empower Local Communities [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SSP STEM Leads Attend Offsite Training at the U.S. Naval Academy to Empower Local Communities
    SSP STEM Leads Attend Offsite Training at the U.S. Naval Academy to Empower Local Communities
    SSP STEM Leads Attend Offsite Training at the U.S. Naval Academy to Empower Local Communities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SSP STEM Leads Attend Offsite Training at the U.S. Naval Academy to Empower Local Communities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download