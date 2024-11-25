SSP STEM Leads Attend Offsite Training at the U.S. Naval Academy to Empower Local Communities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A representative from the U.S. Naval Academy’s STEM Center for Education and Outreach explains aeronautical principles using a paper glider to Navy STEM representatives in Annapolis in October 2024. Strategic Systems Programs employees who attended the event learned new hands-on defense-related STEM activities they can bring to the classroom at their local communities. Each activity is specifically designed to introduce students to various engineering disciplines such as electrical, aeronautical, mechanical, and biological, and use affordable, low-cost materials for assembly projects. (U.S. Navy photo by David Aragon)