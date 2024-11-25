Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mays promoted to brigadier general

    Mays promoted to brigadier general

    LAWRENCEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Yvonne L. Mays, The Adjutant General of New Jersey, addresses the audience during her promotion ceremony at the National Guard Armory in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Nov. 25, 2024. Mays is the first Black woman and the third Air Force officer to lead the New Jersey National Guard since the passage of the Militia Act by the first New Jersey General Assembly in 1668. She commands more than 8,400 Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard. As Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Mays leads, directs, and manages the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs in the execution of federal and state missions. In addition, she manages all state veterans' programs, commissions, and facilities in New Jersey. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 11:04
    Photo ID: 8772923
    VIRIN: 241125-Z-AL508-1272
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 22.94 MB
    Location: LAWRENCEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Promotion

    Historic

    Promotion
    Historic
    General officer
    NJNG

