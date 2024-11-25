Mays promoted to brigadier general

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Yvonne L. Mays, The Adjutant General of New Jersey, addresses the audience during her promotion ceremony at the National Guard Armory in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Nov. 25, 2024. Mays is the first Black woman and the third Air Force officer to lead the New Jersey National Guard since the passage of the Militia Act by the first New Jersey General Assembly in 1668. She commands more than 8,400 Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard. As Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Mays leads, directs, and manages the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs in the execution of federal and state missions. In addition, she manages all state veterans’ programs, commissions, and facilities in New Jersey. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)