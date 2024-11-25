Mays promoted to brigadier general

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New Jersey Gov. Philip D. Murphy and Brig. Gen. Yvonne L. Mays, The Adjutant General of New Jersey, award World War II veterans from New Jersey’s Veteran Memorial Homes the New Jersey Distinguished Service Medal during Mays promotion ceremony at the National Guard Armory in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Nov. 25, 2024. Mays commands more than 8,400 Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard. As Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Mays leads, directs, and manages the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs in the execution of federal and state missions. In addition, she manages all state veterans’ programs, commissions, and facilities in New Jersey. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)